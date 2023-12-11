Tell Me Something Good
What's Brewing - Christmas in Narnia
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Let’s take a look at this morning’s what’s brewing.

“Christmas in Narnia” returns December 16 to celebrate the 24th anniversary season of Ballet Arts Conservatory of Tallahassee, the area’s only all-youth pre-professional ballet company.

The original ballet by artistic director, Amy Lowe, chronicles the adventures of the Pevensie sisters as they venture through the wardrobe, encountering magic, mystery and mayhem.

The ballet will begin at 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Ballet Arts Conservatory of Tallahassee.

