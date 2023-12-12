Tell Me Something Good
Another quiet day expected Wednesday, changes by the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the latest forecast
A dry and calm week
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clouds are working back into the area, but mostly mid and high-level cloud cover. Not expecting rain today or the next few days.Expecting temperatures to be near to slightly below average for mid-December. Overnight lows will not be nearly as cold as the past few nights with some lingering clouds overnight.

Rain gear will be needed heading into the weekend as rain chances increase by Saturday. We are starting to trend toward a good chance of rain late Saturday into Sunday, but not a washout of a weekend.

The GFS is the outlier with the location of the low moving over our area, which would bring higher rain totals and would have rain wrapping up earlier. The majority of our other model guidance has the low center passing over central FL... this means some showers and breezy conditions lingering into your Sunday.

Based on our thinking, the heaviest rain as of now is looking like Saturday night to Sunday morning timeframe... hopefully, we can get some dry hours each day!

Just a few interesting facts...

December 2023 ranks 10th wettest so far. 2018 has 15.77 inches we are about halfway there through mid-December.

Another stat is weekend rainfall over the last three weeks...

Weekday rainfall: 0.11″

Weekend rainfall: 9.78″

