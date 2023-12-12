Tell Me Something Good
Charlie Adelson to be sentenced to life in prison

Adelson is the latest to be convicted in 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel
Charlie Adelson talks with his attorney moments before he's sentenced inside a Leon County...
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson is expected to be sentenced today to life in prison for the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law, FSU Law professor Dan Markel.

Adelson is now in court in front of the same judge who announced a trio of guilty verdicts at his trial last month.

A jury found Adelson guilty of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder after three hours of deliberation. The first degree murder conviction carries with it an automatic life sentence.

WCTV is live streaming the sentencing on our website and Facebook page.

Charlie Adelson is accused of masterminding Markel’s murder and paying $100,000 in cash for it. Prosecutors contend it was fueled by a bitter custody battle between Markel and Adelson’s sister Wendi.

Three people have already been convicted in the murder for hire plot, hired hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera, as well as Adelson’s ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua who served as the go-between in the scheme.

Charlie Adelson’s sentencing comes one day after his mother, Donna Adelson, appeared in the same courtroom and pleaded not guilty in the murder for hire plot. Donna Adelson was arrested in Miami just days after her son’s conviction as she boarded a plane with a one way ticket to Vietnam.

