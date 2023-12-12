Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

A cool, but nice Tuesday afternoon

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Cool and quiet week
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A chilly start to your Tuesday will lead to a cool afternoon with partly sunny skies. It does not stay dry in ALL of your 7-day forecast. Rob breaks down the next chance of rain in the attached video.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
Vehicle strikes, kills Valdosta Wildcat football player
Donna Adelson attends her arraignment on Dan Markel murder charges on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023,...
Donna Adelson pleads not guilty on Dan Markel murder charges, denied move out of solitary
The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.
Gadsden County woman claims $1M prize playing Florida $5 scratch-off ticket
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Ava Van Valen will provide the local community with Eyewitness News on the desk on weekdays at...
WCTV welcomes Ava Van Valen to Eyewitness News at 4

Latest News

Cool and Quiet workweek
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, December 12
A chilly start to your Tuesday with areas of frost...
Frost expected tonight for the Big Bend and South Georgia
A chilly start to your Tuesday with areas of frost...
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Monday, December 11
7 Day Forecast
Breezy this evening after morning severe weather