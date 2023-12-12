Tell Me Something Good
Ex-manager stole $50K from Brinks office, replaced it with counterfeit bills, officials say

Christopher Raczkowski is accused of switching bags.
Christopher Raczkowski is accused of switching bags.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Christopher Raczkowski, 45, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with forgery and theft (over $30,000 under $150,000) after he was accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an armored car company in Texas and replacing it with counterfeit bills, arrest warrants stated.

Police in Woodway, Texas, were notified of a theft at the Brinks Armored Transportation satellite office at 7719 Central Park Ave. back in June.

Because it’s a location where money is stored when it’s not being transported, “the property has strict security features and has many internal and external cameras,” police said.

Officers said they spoke with a Brinks manager, who alleged Raczkowski, the former branch manager, was suspected of stealing $50,000 from the office and replacing it with roughly the same amount in counterfeit bills.

Internal investigators at Brinks learned about the theft when an audit revealed a clear plastic currency bag had been tampered with.

Police came across surveillance footage showing Raczkowski with a clear plastic bag with money in between two clipboards and then leaving the premises, the arrest warrants state.

Moments later, Raczkowski is seen returning with a plastic tub containing a money bag similar to the one he removed, the documents stated.

The audit revealed that the plastic bag that Raczkowski removed contained $50,000 in valid currency.

The plastic bag that was tampered with is “similar in appearance to the one that was stolen” and “appears to be an attempt to hide the loss of the actual money,” police wrote in the warrants.

Raczkowski was terminated soon after the discovery, and a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service “determined that the money that was recovered was, in fact, not genuine U.S. currency,” the warrants alleged.

Raczkowski was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday. No bond amount has been listed.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

