Female city employee accuses Panama City Mayor of “groping”

Tuesday's Panama City Commission meeting put Mayor Michael Rohan in the spotlight again for allegedly behaving inappropriately.
By WJHG Newsroom and Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A city employee with Panama City has accused Mayor Michael Rohan of touching her buttocks.

In a memo sent out on Tuesday, human resources employee Vickie Lewis addressed a rumor shared on Nov. 17.

The memo states that a female employee with the city said Mayor Rohan had ‘groped’ her buttocks when they were taking a picture on July 4, during a preparation of events.

When asked during a meeting with human resources if the contact was accidental, the female employee stated he had ‘grabbed’ her butt and made a grabbing motion describing it.

The accusation was addressed at Tuesday’s Commission meeting. Commissioners said they do not condone this alleged behavior and voted to send the accusation to the Ethics Commission in Tallahassee.

“Anytime there’s an allegation against an elected official, that they did something improper or something they shouldn’t have done, it has to go before the Ethics Commission before anything can be done about it,” Commissioner Brian Grainger said.

However, the sexual harassment allegation isn’t the only thing the mayor is challenging.

Rohan is also accused of filling out a form that could potentially reallocate $8 million in FDOT funding to the MLK Rec Center. The money is meant to be used on the controversial Beach Drive Multi-Use Sidewalk Project.

The reports accusing Rohan of sexual harassment and attempting to submit an Appropriations Project Request to a State Representative will be submitted to the Ethics Commission in Tallahassee for review. The Ethics Commission will then decide if legal action is necessary.

The mayor denies the allegations.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have hired an attorney, and I’m not going to be able to speak about it without the consent of the attorney,” Rohan said. “I can deny the allegations - absolutely, 100%.”

Commissioners said the two reports will be treated as two separate cases.

“It saddens me that we’re having to go in this direction, but it seems to be the only direction that we have to be able to go,” Grainger said.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

