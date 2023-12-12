Former Tallahassee law enforcement officer arrested for failing to report internet identifiers, vehicle information following 2004 sexual offense convictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Tallahassee law enforcement officer is facing several felony charges for failing to report his social media accounts and vehicle information while currently being on active sex offender probation.

James Howard Newman’s active probation stems from his 2004 Leon County sexual offense convictions.

The 75-year-old Tallahassee man was arrested Friday on “two counts of failure of a sexual predator to register an electronic mail address or internet identifier, one count for failure of a sexual predator to report a change in vehicles owned, and four counts for providing false sexual predator registration information by act or omission, all felonies,” according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Beginning in October, FDLE’s Enforcement and Investigative Support (EIS) began an investigation into Newman, after locating unreported social media accounts for him, which is a violation of Florida’s Sexual Predator Act, FDLE says. An unregistered vehicle was also identified through investigation.

While arresting the former officer at his home, FDLE says multiple electronic devices were seized. Leon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Newman was booked into Leon County Jail on no bail pending first appearance, according to FDLE, and additional charges are pending.

The case is being prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney and the Second Judicial Circuit.

Back in 2002, Newman was arrested by the FDLE for criminal sexual offenses against children along with possession and promotion of child sexual abuse material. He was convicted in 2004.

