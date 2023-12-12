Four Lincoln student athletes celebrate signing letters of intent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school students in Leon County are winding down the days until winter break, and Tuesday at Lincoln, the Trojans took some time to recognize four college bound athletes.

Soccer standouts Izzy Brantley and Estella Diaz will play at King University and Flagler College respectively. Trojan softball player Olivia Hernandez is Panama City bound to play at Gulf Coast, while Ashlyn Koerner, a former Scholar Athlete of the Week, will play volleyball at Embry-Riddle.

A big day for Lincoln, and an exciting one no one will forget anytime soon.

“Making it official and knowing that it’s real, it’s getting real, it’s almost the end of senior year and I’m about to go play in college is really amazing,” said Koerner. “Signing those papers means a lot.”

“It’s why we do it. It’s the most important part of the job,” said Lincoln athletic director Joe Vallese. “It’s a fun day. It’s like, don’t really like Christmas shopping or wrapping presents, but I like opening them. This is opening presents.”

