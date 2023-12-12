Tell Me Something Good
Georgia high school football player who died before championship game honored on the field

Foul play is suspected in his death.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith.(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia high school student-athlete who was supposed to be on the field with his teammates in Monday night’s state championship game was posthumously honored following the devastating news of his passing.

Meriwether High School football player Brandon Smith died Sunday night in an incident that has left the community with more questions than answers.

The 17-year-old defensive lineman was scheduled to travel 75 miles north from Meriwether County to Atlanta to compete for a state championship title against the Bowdon High Red Devils.

Smith was found dead near 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street, according to Manchester police. In a letter to parents, Meriwether High School said the circumstances are “still being investigated and will be shared publicly by local authorities.” Police told Atlanta News First foul play is suspected. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

READ: Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says

During Monday night’s game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Manchester’s team captains walked side by side to center field — carrying with them Smith’s number 52 jersey.

“We going do it for Brandon tonight. Number 52. We going do it for Brandon,” one fan said, emotionally.

It’s taken 26 years for Manchester High School to get back to the championship — A game his loved ones said he wouldn’t want to miss.

“It’s a rough time you know. It happened so unexpectedly and we’re such a close team. Our team has been close together. They‘re all feeling bad,” MHS teacher Doug Maddix said.

“He’s an excellent student and everybody liked him, he’d often talk to the teachers and they liked him a lot too,” another teacher said.

“It was sad because he was a real sweet kid and he was very well-mannered,” a mom from the team who knew Smith told Atlanta News First.

And even though number 52 wasn’t able to play, fans in the stands felt his spirit on the sidelines.

READ: Another high school football player killed in hit-and-run trying to rescue injured dog

The final score in Monday’s Division 1-A State Football Championship: 28 Bowdon-27 Manchester.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

