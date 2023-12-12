Lowndes Co. Board of Education appoints new school superintendent

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Education has unanimously selected a new superintendent for the Lowndes County School System.

Sandra Wilcher has served as interim superintendent since June 2023, after the former superintendent resigned. She recently became the sole finalist for the position, and now the board has made her appointment official.

“We are delighted to have Mrs. Sandra Wilcher as the next leader of the Lowndes County School System. She is committed to Lowndes County, has a record of successful community engagement, and is a relationship builder,” Ronnie Weeks, chair of the Lowndes County Board of Education, said.

Wilcher has 24 years of experience in public education in the Lowndes County School System. She has worked closely with all the schools in the district and is known to be the person who schools and families can count on during the most challenging of times, according to the release.

Most recently, she served as the school system’s Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, where she oversaw a comprehensive portfolio including special education, public relations, central registration, school resource officers and student support.

“I am truly honored and humbled to serve as the superintendent of Lowndes County Schools,” Wilcher said. “I am excited about the opportunity to lead and serve this remarkable community. Our One Lowndes Family has demonstrated a true passion for education and a commitment to excellence. I am excited to continue to work alongside such a passionate and talented team as we propel to becoming an even greater system.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.