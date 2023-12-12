Major John Haynes laid to rest, community pays final respects during funeral services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly 150 people came to Tallahassee National Cemetery on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Major John Haynes, who passed away at 93 years old last month.

Major Haynes was a war veteran, serving in Korea, Vietnam, and World War II.

His daughter, Susan Haynes-Carabello, said his legacy was built on service, and she reflected on his many principles.

“It is through service that we heal, and we also grow into our fullest potential,” said Haynes-Carabello.

The Marine Corps veteran spent many years advocating for other veterans and helping the population of vets who are homeless.

“I think he kind of set the standard for military and civilian life,” said Haynes’ neighbor Jerry Boatwright. “He continued to serve the country, and that’s what he loved to do.”

Haynes-Carabello said she is continuing her father’s legacy by partnering with the Florida Veterans Foundation on several projects to reduce the homeless veteran population while giving back to the community.

“Look for ways to take care of all of our citizens, so that everyone feels respected and honored,” said Haynes-Carabello. “That was a central message in my father’s life.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.