Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

NEW DETAILS: VFD responds to house fire on West Gordon in Valdosta

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.(Valdosta Fire Department)
By Ty Grant and WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to a structure fire on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., fire units arrived at a residential structure fire on the 500 block of West Gordon Street.

The vacant home was fully engulfed in flames when fire units got to the scene, according to a statement.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with WALB for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
Vehicle strikes, kills Valdosta Wildcat football player
Donna Adelson attends her arraignment on Dan Markel murder charges on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023,...
Donna Adelson pleads not guilty on Dan Markel murder charges, denied move out of solitary
The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.
Gadsden County woman claims $1M prize playing Florida $5 scratch-off ticket
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Ava Van Valen will provide the local community with Eyewitness News on the desk on weekdays at...
WCTV welcomes Ava Van Valen to Eyewitness News at 4