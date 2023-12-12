NEW DETAILS: VFD responds to house fire on West Gordon in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to a structure fire on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., fire units arrived at a residential structure fire on the 500 block of West Gordon Street.

The vacant home was fully engulfed in flames when fire units got to the scene, according to a statement.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

