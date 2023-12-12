NEW DETAILS: VFD responds to house fire on West Gordon in Valdosta
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to a structure fire on Monday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., fire units arrived at a residential structure fire on the 500 block of West Gordon Street.
The vacant home was fully engulfed in flames when fire units got to the scene, according to a statement.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Stay with WALB for more updates.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.