Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Monticello veteran honored by platoon member at Veterans Day event

Something Good - Retired Army sgt. honored by platoon member at Kansas Veterans Day event
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one stands the test of time.

Monticello’s retired Army Sgt. Gerrold Austin and his son were invited to Kansas for a Veterans Day fundraiser by Jim Adams.

Austin was Adams’s platoon sergeant during the first Gulf War. This was their first time seeing each other in over 30 years!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
Vehicle strikes, kills Valdosta Wildcat football player
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.
Gadsden County woman claims $1M prize playing Florida $5 scratch-off ticket
Donna Adelson attends her arraignment on Dan Markel murder charges on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023,...
Donna Adelson pleads not guilty on Dan Markel murder charges, denied move out of solitary
Ava Van Valen will provide the local community with Eyewitness News on the desk on weekdays at...
WCTV welcomes Ava Van Valen to Eyewitness News at 4

Latest News

Thomas County Central fans from elementary school to high school cheered on the Yellow Jackets...
Community hosts send-off celebration as Thomas County Central heads to state championship
Nearly 150 people gathered to honor the life of Major John Haynes.
Major John Haynes laid to rest, community pays final respects during funeral services
Tallahassee Fire Dept. negotiations
Tallahassee Firefighters Union declares impasse as contract negotiations continue
Thomas County Central fans from elementary school to high school cheered on the Yellow Jackets...
Thomas County Central gets sent off to state in celebration