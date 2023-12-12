Tell Me Something Good
Thomas County Central football fans head to state championship

By Brianna Shaw and Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central’s football team is set to play in their first championship since 2002 and six bus loads of fans have wasted no time with getting on the road to support.

Over 350 people are traveling to Atlanta to watch the football team play for the 6A championship. The school hadn’t won a state championship game since 1997, making this Tuesday evening game a big deal for the Thomas County community.

The football team is scheduled to play against Woodward Academy at 7 p.m.

