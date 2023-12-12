Community hosts send-off celebration as Thomas County Central heads to state championship

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central fans from elementary school to high school cheered on the Yellow Jackets as they hit the road to Atlanta on Monday for the 2023 6A state championship.

Garrison Pilcher Elementary, Cross Creek Elementary, Thomas County Central Middle School and Thomas County Central High School students stood outside their schools Monday with posters to cheer on the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas County Central is playing in their first state championship since 2002 but they are looking to bring home their first state title since 1997.

Thomas County Central is set to take on Woodward Academy in the 6A state championship at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

