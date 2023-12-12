Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Community hosts send-off celebration as Thomas County Central heads to state championship

Thomas County Central fans from elementary school to high school cheered on the Yellow Jackets as they hit the road to Atlanta on Monday for the 2023 6A state c
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central fans from elementary school to high school cheered on the Yellow Jackets as they hit the road to Atlanta on Monday for the 2023 6A state championship.

Garrison Pilcher Elementary, Cross Creek Elementary, Thomas County Central Middle School and Thomas County Central High School students stood outside their schools Monday with posters to cheer on the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas County Central is playing in their first state championship since 2002 but they are looking to bring home their first state title since 1997.

Thomas County Central is set to take on Woodward Academy in the 6A state championship at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
Vehicle strikes, kills Valdosta Wildcat football player
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.
Gadsden County woman claims $1M prize playing Florida $5 scratch-off ticket
Donna Adelson attends her arraignment on Dan Markel murder charges on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023,...
Donna Adelson pleads not guilty on Dan Markel murder charges, denied move out of solitary
Ava Van Valen will provide the local community with Eyewitness News on the desk on weekdays at...
WCTV welcomes Ava Van Valen to Eyewitness News at 4

Latest News

A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
GAME DAY INFO: Things you may need to know before heading to the Celebration Bowl
Thomas County Central preps to take on Woodward Academy in 2023 6A state championship.
Thomas County Central preps to take on Woodward Academy in the 6A state championship
Thomas County Central is preparing to travel to Mercedes Benz on Tuesday to take on Woodward...
Thomas County Central preps to take on Woodward Academy in the 6A state championship
Jayden Daniels
LSU senior QB Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy