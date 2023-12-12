Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Pines partner to offer mental health specialists during certain patrol calls

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County law enforcement officers may be accompanied by mental health counselors for certain patrol calls now. That’s thanks to a law enforcement co-responder program.

Georgia Pines Community Service Board, which offers an array of support and services to people in southwest Georgia who are affected by mental illness, addictive disease, and development disabilities,” according to its website, received a $437,000 grant to coordinate with Thomas County Sheriff’s Office on this effort.

“The goal is to keep people out of jail, reduce arrests, reduce hospitalizations, and get people the needed resources,” said Robert Hurn, the CEO of Georgia Pines Community Service Support.

