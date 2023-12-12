What’s Brewing - The Nutcracker Matinee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Take a break from holiday stress and enjoy an afternoon of ballet and live music as The Nutcracker returns to stage.

Taking place on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m., the holiday tradition promises to bring magic to the busy season with a live orchestra playing Tchaikovsky’s most well-known scores as dancers make the story come to life.

Show times may vary along with admission prices, depending on seat choice.

The ballet will take place at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall in Tallahassee.

For more details regarding show times and tickets

