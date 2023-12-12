Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - The Nutcracker Matinee

Take a break from holiday stress and enjoy an afternoon of ballet and live music as The Nutcracker returns to stage.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Take a break from holiday stress and enjoy an afternoon of ballet and live music as The Nutcracker returns to stage.

Taking place on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m., the holiday tradition promises to bring magic to the busy season with a live orchestra playing Tchaikovsky’s most well-known scores as dancers make the story come to life.

Show times may vary along with admission prices, depending on seat choice.

The ballet will take place at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall in Tallahassee.

For more details regarding show times and tickets, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
Vehicle strikes, kills Valdosta Wildcat football player
Donna Adelson attends her arraignment on Dan Markel murder charges on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023,...
Donna Adelson pleads not guilty on Dan Markel murder charges, denied move out of solitary
The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.
Gadsden County woman claims $1M prize playing Florida $5 scratch-off ticket
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Ava Van Valen will provide the local community with Eyewitness News on the desk on weekdays at...
WCTV welcomes Ava Van Valen to Eyewitness News at 4

Latest News

Take a break from holiday stress and enjoy an afternoon of ballet and live music as The...
What's Brewing - The Nutcracker Matinee
Cool and Quiet workweek
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, December 12
Brandon Smith
Georgia high school football player who died before championship game honored on the field
homas County Central fans from elementary school to high school cheered on the Yellow Jackets...
Community sends Thomas County Central off to state