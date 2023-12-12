Tell Me Something Good
Woman said she tried to kill bed bugs with a lighter when her apartment caught fire, witness says

Wichita firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire Thursday morning. (Source: KWCH)
By Branden Stitt and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A woman was critically injured in an apartment fire in Wichita, Kansas, early Dec. 7, authorities said.

Wichita firefighters found a woman trapped in a unit at the Liberty Way Apartments near Ninth Street and North Estelle. She was rescued and taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the fire.

A witness called 911 to tell dispatchers a woman told her she started the fire and left her roommate inside the burning home. According to the witness, the woman told her “she was trying to kill bed bugs with her lighter.”

“We were sitting here and we heard screaming. It was a mom screaming about her children,” the caller, who asked not to be identified, explained. “Smoke was everywhere.”

As firefighters went to work at the scene, a woman from the apartments came to that caller’s home.

“She didn’t seem like she was very coherent, like she was on something possibly,” the witness said. “She said flat-out that she had started the fire to kill bed bugs and she knew that her roommate was on the floor asleep in front of the couch. She said that she didn’t realize that it would start a fire and she panicked and ran out of there, leaving her roommate on the floor.”

It’s unclear if that woman’s roommate is the same woman who is now in critical condition.

“I just know that she was freaking out because she left her roommate on the floor next to a burning couch,” the witness said.

Emergency dispatch documents show that a Wichita police officer stopped a woman near the apartments that may have set the fire and asked for a fire investigator. It’s not known what happened after that.

“I think she should have to deal with the consequences of her actions,” the witness said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

