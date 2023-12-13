Chiles removes interim tag from Bill Ragans, will remain head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chiles Timberwolves have found their next permanent football coach and they didn’t have to look far. CHS has removed the interim tag off Bill Ragans who will continue to serve as head coach moving forward.

Ragans took the reigns of the T’Wolves on an interim basis following the dismissal of Kevin Pettis in the role following an investigation into possible athletic violations. Chiles finished the season 6-4 with victories over city rivals Rickards and Leon.

“Coach Ragans served as our interim head coach for the 2023 fall season, where he stepped in on short notice and ran a very successful program,” said the school in a statement. “His leadership and commitment to the program was evident and we are excited that Coach Ragans will lead us into the next chapter of Timberwolves football.”

Ragans is originally a Live Oak native who played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1986-1990 and had previously served on Pettis’ staff at Chiles before being elevated to Head Coach. Ragans had served as Head Coach at Leon from 2007-2012.

