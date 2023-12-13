Tell Me Something Good
FHSAA approves new football classifications, abandons suburban/metro model

The FHSAA announced it will host the Florida High School football championships at Bragg...
The FHSAA announced it will host the Florida High School football championships at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.(Photo/WCTV, Logo/FHSAA)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a 9-4 vote on Tuesday evening the FHSAA Board of Directors emerged with a new football classification system for the 2024-25 season.

After spending the last two seasons separating classifications between “suburban” and “metro” schools as well as the preexisting rural classification the divide is no more. The FHSAA will split football into eight different classifications (Rural, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A) starting next year. In addition, the Board approved required district play for the upcoming season. That motion also passed by a 9-4 vote.

The Board did however not vote on a proposed “Open Division” which would see the state’s top teams be plucked from their respective classifications tournaments and into a winner-take-all tourney with Florida other top teams.

