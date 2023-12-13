FHSAA approves new football classifications, abandons suburban/metro model

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a 9-4 vote on Tuesday evening the FHSAA Board of Directors emerged with a new football classification system for the 2024-25 season.

After spending the last two seasons separating classifications between “suburban” and “metro” schools as well as the preexisting rural classification the divide is no more. The FHSAA will split football into eight different classifications (Rural, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A) starting next year. In addition, the Board approved required district play for the upcoming season. That motion also passed by a 9-4 vote.

The Board did however not vote on a proposed “Open Division” which would see the state’s top teams be plucked from their respective classifications tournaments and into a winner-take-all tourney with Florida other top teams.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.