Florida A&M leaves for Atlanta, focused on Celebration Bowl title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Black college football national championship is on the line for the Florida A&M football team, and it all goes down Saturday in Atlanta when the Rattlers face Howard in the Celebration Bowl.

This is where this football team wanted to be this week. It’s a goal they set at the end of last season, and worked all offseason to get here.

To be winners of the Orange Blossom Classic, the Florida Classic, SWAC Champs, now to become Black College Football National Champs? The next box to check on their list.

Wednesday morning, the Rattlers loaded up the buses to make the drive north to Atlanta, where they’ll face Howard Saturday inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in this year’s Celebration Bowl.

FAMU now a practice away from that match-up. Head coach Willie Simmons calling this year’s group of Rattlers special. He said they’re different, and you’re seeing the results on the field.

“Just the commitment to being great on the field,” he said before leaving Tallahassee. “We’ve done the most community service hours that we’ve ever done since we’ve been here. Just the team understands the holistic approach to being great. We always say the way you do anything is the way you do everything and not just excel on the football field, but they’re excelling in the classroom and the community. I think that’s what separates this team from many others.”

Saturday’s Celebration Bowl is set for a 12 noon kick.

