Florida school deregulation moves forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - An effort to ease restrictions on Florida’s Public Schools moved forward Tuesday.

The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee unanimously approved proposals which included getting rid of passing Algebra and English tests to graduate.

“We will continue to push the envelope and increase the standard of education in the state of Florida,” Sen. Corey Simon, (R) Tallahassee, said.

Simon is sponsoring the changes to the testing requirements put in place when Jeb Bush was governor. Bush’s foundation, the Foundation for Florida’s Future, told senators Tuesday that making these changes would weaken high school diplomas across the state.

“What are we saying to these employers and institutions if we are not going to guarantee some type of proficiency in these areas prior to receiving a diploma?” Foundation for Florida’s Future Senior Legislative Director Nathan Hoffman said.

Simon is also proposing giving parents more control over if their kids are held back in third grade.

Right now, third graders must pass the state reading test to move to the fourth grade.

“Florida’s retention policy raises the bar and provides for improved results and performance prior to a retention decision being made,” Hoffman said.

Changes to Florida’s 20-minute daily recess requirement were scrapped during Tuesday’s committee.

“After talking with ‘recess moms,’ they wanted to make sure there are some districts they had an issue with and I wanted to make sure they had a place at the table,” Sen. Simon said.

The committee also approved changes to how schools handle teacher contracts and notice requirements for various meetings.

Right now these proposals are only in the Senate. It’s unclear if the House will come up with their own proposals during the legislative session.

