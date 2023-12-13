Godby football’s Demario Jones resigns, taking South Georgia job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Godby High School is looking for a new head football coach, as Demario Jones confirmed with WCTV Tuesday night that he has stepped down as head coach of the Cougars to become the head coach of Charlton County High School in Georgia, a position that was board approved in Folkston Tuesday night.

Jones called the Charlton County job a dream job, telling WCTV that it’s close to his hometown of Jacksonville, and it’s a community that’s infectious about football. He said it’s not just an honor for him to take over the program, but for his family as well, and it’s a task he said he is ready to take on.

Jones just wrapped up his second season at Godby, where he went 5-14 in those two years. He said telling the Cougar players and parents he was leaving wasn’t easy, and he wishes everyone at Godby well. He said he couldn’t have been prouder to work alongside principal Desmond Cole and athletic director Teresa Gunter.

He added Tuesday is his last day in Tallahassee, and John Holston has been named the interim head coach of the Cougars.

