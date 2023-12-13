Scholar Athlete of the Week: Florida High’s Nic Roeder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sometimes the best things in life happen by accident, and for Florida High senior Nic Roeder, it was an ask to join the wrestling team that changed the course of his high school athletic career, and he also happens to be pretty good at it too.

For Roeder, his chosen sport was football.

“They told me to join wrestling to become a better lineman, and I was like, okay, sure.”

It was a decision that ended up better than Roeder ever could have imagined.

“As the season went on, and his love for it grew, towards the end of the year, all I want to do is wrestle,” said Florida High head wrestling coach Clay Allen. ”This is what I want to focus on.”

“I ended up loving wrestling a lot more than football, so I quit football,” remembered Roeder.

Wrestling has loved Roeder right back. He’s the record holder for pins in a single season.

“Hopefully, if I get enough, I can break the all-time school record.”

There’s one thing that’s eluded him, an appearance at the state tournament.

“The records would be nice, but mainly state placer, that’s what I’ve wanted since I’ve joined.”

“Nic really, from day one, has understood and put in the work all the time,” added Allen. “I talk a lot about toughness in a different way. Nic never changes his output based on the things that happen.”

That holds true in the classroom too, where Roeder has a 4.07 GPA.

“There’s a lot of life lessons that wrestling teaches, and it can carry over to your normal life in a lot of ways,” he said. “I would say that discipline and motivation does help with academics.”

“If you consistently put in the work where you find yourself is at a place that you’re happy with as a person,” said Allen.

Roeder hopes to end this year on a happy note.

“This is why he’s having the success,” said Allen. “It’s not today that’s causing his success tomorrow, it’s a month ago, two months ago, a year ago.”

Success built over time, thanks to a decision made years ago. Roeder said his goal after high school is to get into a fire academy, and become a firefighter.

