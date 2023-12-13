Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee City Commission meet in executive session to further discuss fire contract negotiations

By Brianna Shaw
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission met in executive session Wednesday afternoon to discuss fire contract negotiations.

The negotiations between the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters (TPFF) Union and the City of Tallahassee initially began in March, but they have since then not been able to reach an agreement.

Last week, the union declared an impasse, meaning a special magistrate will be selected by both sides to hear arguments for and against their goals in order to reach a middle ground.

The City and TPFF are expected to meet for their 20th session on Wednesday, December 20.

