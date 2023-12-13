Tallahassee City Commission meet in executive session to further discuss fire contract negotiations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission met in executive session Wednesday afternoon to discuss fire contract negotiations.

The negotiations between the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters (TPFF) Union and the City of Tallahassee initially began in March, but they have since then not been able to reach an agreement.

Last week, the union declared an impasse, meaning a special magistrate will be selected by both sides to hear arguments for and against their goals in order to reach a middle ground.

The City and TPFF are expected to meet for their 20th session on Wednesday, December 20.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. to learn more. This story will also be updated.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.