Thomas County Central sets time for championship celebration

Yellow Jacket players celebrate their 49-28 victory over Woodward Academy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium(Sydney Wicker | WCTV Sports)
By Alison Posey
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Central football team won the AAAAAA state championship Tuesday night over Woodward Academy, and now, the Jackets are ready to celebrate.

Join us at the Jackets' Nest on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 p.m. when we'll celebrate our Yellow Jackets winning the 6A...

Posted by Thomas County Central High School on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The celebration is set for Tuesday, December 19th at 7:00 at the Jackets’ Nest. More details are set to come.

