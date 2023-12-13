Thomas County Central stings Woodward Academy, 49-28, wins sixth state championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - From bell to bell at Mercedes-Benz Stadium the Woodward Academy War Eagles felt the sting. Thomas County Central football buzzed on both sides of the ball from start to finish in the GHSA 6A state title game, swarming Woodward in a convincing 49-21 victory to clinch the program’s sixth state championship, its first since 1997 and first under Head Coach Justin Rogers.

The Jackets would show off their explosive capabilities from the jump as a long kickoff return set up a three play touchdown drive capped off by a 20 yard TD scamper from tailback Trey Brenton to jump to an early 7-0 lead.

Central would find the endzone again in the first, courtesy a 20 yard Jaylen Johnson touchdown pass to tight end Malachi Thomas to give Big Blue a 14-0 advantage.

The offensive onslaught continued in the second quarter as Johnson would score with his legs twice, first from one yard out and again from 31 yards out on 4th and 2 to give the Jackets a 28-0 lead. Woodward would score on the final play of the half to make the halftime score 28-7.

The two traded touchdowns out of the locker room and from there Central would outscore Woodward 14-7 to cap off the 49-28 victory.

Not to be outdone by the offense, Thomas County Central’s defensive line turned in one of its most dominant performances of the season. The Central front would generate ten sacks confounding both War Eagles’ QBs and keeping Woodward from establishing any momentum.

Central finishes the season a perfect 15-0 while Woodward Academy finishes 12-3.

