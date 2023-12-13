Tracking wetter weather for your weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cloudy and cool over the next few days, but dry as we head into the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 60s. Winds may be breezy at times with winds 10 to 15 mph, NOT associated with the next weathermaker.

The focus continues to be on the weekend. We are staying with the first half of Saturday will be dry and the second half of Saturday into Sunday looks rather wet... especially Saturday night as a low develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

The low will again bring some decent rain to the area for the weekend. Rain totals over a few inches look likely for some parts of the area. Localized flash flooding would be the main concern with this weekend’s storms.

Outside of the rain, it will be breezy to windy. Gusts may reach 50 mph near the coast and seas will be rough, with waves up to 12 feet. Inland winds 20 to 25 mph with occasionally higher gusts.

If you have any outdoor plans, the first half of Saturday looks to be the driest period. Then again on Sunday evening. I am not anticipating much in terms of severe weather across the area, though our coastal areas may see a few storms. We will watch if the setup changes.

Next week we will dry things out.

