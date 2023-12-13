Trial begins in murder of gay rights activist Jorge Diaz-Johnston

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Steven Yinger is now on trial in the January 2022 murder of Jorge Diaz-Johnston.

Prosecutors delivered their opening statements to the jury Wednesday morning and have just called their first witness to the stand.

It’s the victim’s estranged husband Don Diaz-Johnston.

He reported Jorge Diaz-Johnston missing in January 2022 after he received a call from one of Jorge’s co-workers who was worried he hadn’t shown up for work in days.

Diaz-Johnston’s body was found in a Jackson County landfill more than a week after he disappeared.

His roommate, Steven Yinger, was later arrested. He was accused of strangling Diaz-Johnston at the Alachua Avenue apartment they shared and discarding his body with the trash.

Testimony in Yinger’s trial is expected to last through Friday.

Diaz-Johnston and his husband were among several gay couples who sued the Miami-Dade Clerk of Court in 2014 for the right to marry. Judges in their case struck down Florida’s ban on same-sex marriage and the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage later the same year.

