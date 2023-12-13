Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Trial begins in murder of gay rights activist Jorge Diaz-Johnston

Jorge Diaz-Johnston’s body was found in a landfill more than a week after he disappeared
Testimony in Yinger’s trial is expected to last through Friday.
Testimony in Yinger’s trial is expected to last through Friday.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Steven Yinger is now on trial in the January 2022 murder of Jorge Diaz-Johnston.

Prosecutors delivered their opening statements to the jury Wednesday morning and have just called their first witness to the stand.

It’s the victim’s estranged husband Don Diaz-Johnston.

He reported Jorge Diaz-Johnston missing in January 2022 after he received a call from one of Jorge’s co-workers who was worried he hadn’t shown up for work in days.

Diaz-Johnston’s body was found in a Jackson County landfill more than a week after he disappeared.

His roommate, Steven Yinger, was later arrested. He was accused of strangling Diaz-Johnston at the Alachua Avenue apartment they shared and discarding his body with the trash.

Testimony in Yinger’s trial is expected to last through Friday.

Diaz-Johnston and his husband were among several gay couples who sued the Miami-Dade Clerk of Court in 2014 for the right to marry. Judges in their case struck down Florida’s ban on same-sex marriage and the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage later the same year.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson talks with his attorney moments before he's sentenced inside a Leon County...
Charlie Adelson sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder-for-hire of Dan Markel
Donna Adelson attends her arraignment on Dan Markel murder charges on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023,...
Donna Adelson pleads not guilty on Dan Markel murder charges, denied move out of solitary
The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.
Gadsden County woman claims $1M prize playing Florida $5 scratch-off ticket
Over 350 people are traveling to Atlanta to see the football team play for the 6A championship.
Thomas County Central football fans head to state championship
Thomas County Central fans from elementary school to high school cheered on the Yellow Jackets...
Community hosts send-off celebration as Thomas County Central heads to state championship

Latest News

Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s for the next few days.
Rob's Forecast
Florida school deregulation moves forward
Law enforcement co-responder program aims to improve de-escalation
Law enforcement co-responder program aims to improve de-escalation
School deregulation bills in Florida senate
School deregulation bills in Florida senate