What’s Brewing - Storytime at the Grove Museum

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the museum’s grounds following the program.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Join the Grove Museum Wednesday for children’s storytime. Beginning at 10 a.m., they will be reading “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats.

Ages 8 and under are recommended to attend.

The program is free and open to the public.

