What’s Brewing - Storytime at the Grove Museum

Join the Grove Museum Wednesday for children’s storytime. Beginning at 10 a.m., they will be reading “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats.

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the museum’s grounds following the program.

Ages 8 and under are recommended to attend.

The program is free and open to the public.

