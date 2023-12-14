Tell Me Something Good
18-year-old arrested in connection to death of Camren Walker

Walker was found shot in a vacant lot in the 800 block of Monroe Street in October
Ebony Desean Brooks, 18, is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a...
Ebony Desean Brooks, 18, is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - One man was arrested Tuesday and faces several charges, including malic murder, for the death of 19-year-old Camren Walker.

Ebony Desean Brooks, 18, is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Back in October, Walker was found shot in a vacant lot in the 800 block of Monroe Street in October.

On Tuesday, Brooks was contacted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Bainbridge Public Safety Officers at his residence shortly before noon, according to the GBI. He was arrested later that day after being interviewed by officers and agents.

The 18-year-old was booked into the Decatur County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing as law enforcement continue to follow up on additional information learned throughout the investigation, according to the GBI.

