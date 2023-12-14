Tell Me Something Good
Christmas tree sales stay high despite inflation spiking prices

Even with a 10% increase in live tree prices, customers are still running to grab their trees.
By Abraiya Ruffin
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the holiday season is quickly approaching, some consumers may notice the price of Christmas trees on the rise.

This year, customers could pay between $80 to $100 for a live tree. That’s a 10% increase compared to prices in 2022, according to the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA.)

And as residents prepare to decorate for the holidays, prices could climb as high as $200 or more depending on the size of the live tree.

While high prices usually ruin the festive spirit, ACTA reports that 94% of consumers still plan to buy at least one tree this year. Local tree vendors are seeing those increased prices, but for some business is still booming.

“Well, people are still coming in to buy trees despite the economy and the inflation in general that we’re seeing across the board. The Christmas tree is really the central figure in most people’s Christmas celebrations, so people are still coming to purchase their trees and make memories,” said Gina Turner, co-owner of Havana Christmas Tree Farm.

This is Turner and her husband’s first year selling live trees and even with high costs, they’ve sold 700 trees this season so far.

Artificial trees are typically more expensive than live trees.
While artificial trees are a convenient alternative for some, they are typically more expensive. They range from $85 to $1,000.

Turner also says it’s hard to beat the special feeling that a live tree fills a home with every year.

“The family tradition of being able to come out together and spend the day on the farm, search for the perfect tree and the smell brings such a nostalgic atmosphere to the home,” she said.

