Community responds after Valdosta High School football player killed in hit-and-run

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police have not released any new information in their investigation at this time into the death of a 16-year-old football player. However, the local community is still reeling from the loss of life.

On Monday, police reported that they found the vehicle that they believe struck and killed Samuel Johnson Jr.

WALB spoke with a sister of Johnson who said, “Our family is requesting prayers and we want JUSTICE.”

Samuel Johnson Jr., 16, was struck and killed Saturday evening while helping an injured dog.

Police say the driver didn’t stop to help Johnson and drove away, but investigators say they found the car that hit him on Monday.

They didn’t say where the was found nor if it provided them any information on the driver.

As the investigation continues, many in the community are showing their support for the family to get justice. There are nearly 200 comments below the VPD Facebook post from Monday.

One woman posted, “There is a special place for someone that would do that to another person, especially such a wonderful young man that had such a bright future ahead of him. He was a friend of my son. My heart breaks for his family. I pray that they find the person that did this and bring them to justice.”

Another said, “What a precious soul this young man had to be to stop to help a hurt animal and ends up losing his own life! This just hurts my heart. RIP and my condolences to his family and friends!”

Someone else said, “I’m so sorry this young man with such a good heart lost his life doing a selfless deed. My heart goes out to his family and friends. We need more people like him in this world.”

Another person said, “I pray whoever hit and killed this you man comes forth soon. How can you lay your head down at night knowing that you did this? You can not hide forever. And you make your charges a lot worse. Prayers to his family.”

According to research, only about 10% of all hit-and-run cases are solved because there is often very little evidence. But in this case, police do have a big piece of evidence: the car. Hopefully, that’s something that will lead them to the driver.

We’ll update you as soon as we learn something new from the police.

