Day 2 of trial begins in murder of gay rights activist Jorge Diaz-Johnson

Steven Yinger is accused of killing his former roommate, Jorge Diaz-Johnson
Yinger is accused of killing his former roommate, gay rights activist Jorge Diaz-Johnston.
Yinger is accused of killing his former roommate, gay rights activist Jorge Diaz-Johnston.
By Savannah Kelley and WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day two of Steven Yinger’s murder trial of Jorge Diaz-Johnston began Thursday morning.

Yinger is accused of killing his former roommate, gay rights activist Jorge Diaz-Johnston.

Yinger is accused of strangling Diaz-Johnson, at the apartment they shared on Alachua Avenue, and discarding his body with the trash.

Video played during Thursday’s court session showed a trash collector using two hands to pull the bin, suggesting it was heavy.

During day one of the trial on Wednesday, eight witnesses were called to the stand by the prosecution. Among those witnesses were Don Diaz-Johnston and Jorge’s friend, Sigismund Dantzler.

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case later Thursday.

Closing arguments are also expected to take place Friday morning.

Back in January 2022, Diaz-Johnston was reported missing by his estranged husband, Don Diaz-Johnston after he received a call from one of Jorge’s co-workers who was worried due to Jorge not showing up for work in days.

Diaz-Johnston’s body was found in a Jackson County landfill more than a week after his disappearance.

