Day 2 of trial begins in murder of gay rights activist Jorge Diaz-Johnson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day two of Steven Yinger’s murder trial of Jorge Diaz-Johnston began Thursday morning.

Yinger is accused of killing his former roommate, gay rights activist Jorge Diaz-Johnston.

Yinger is accused of strangling Diaz-Johnson, at the apartment they shared on Alachua Avenue, and discarding his body with the trash.

It's day 2 of Steven Yinger's murder trial. He's accused of killing his former roommate, gay rights activist Jorge Diaz-Johnston.



Yesterday the prosecution presented evidence suggesting Yinger went on a "spending spree" with Diaz-Johnston's money after the murder. pic.twitter.com/oKf9XL5wo7 — Savannah Kelley (@SavannahWCTV) December 14, 2023

Video played during Thursday’s court session showed a trash collector using two hands to pull the bin, suggesting it was heavy.

During day one of the trial on Wednesday, eight witnesses were called to the stand by the prosecution. Among those witnesses were Don Diaz-Johnston and Jorge’s friend, Sigismund Dantzler.

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case later Thursday.

Closing arguments are also expected to take place Friday morning.

Back in January 2022, Diaz-Johnston was reported missing by his estranged husband, Don Diaz-Johnston after he received a call from one of Jorge’s co-workers who was worried due to Jorge not showing up for work in days.

Diaz-Johnston’s body was found in a Jackson County landfill more than a week after his disappearance.

Tune in to Eyewitness News this evening to learn more. This story will also be updated.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.