Dry weather on Friday before a rainy weekend

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
We are tracking a storm system set to arrive this weekend.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s. Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will begin to form later on Friday. The area of low pressure will not be of tropical nature, as it will have a warm and cold front attached to it. The low will move into the state of Florida later on Saturday, bringing rain and a few thunderstorms to the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The rain will arrive in our area as early as midday on Saturday and will last through about midday on Sunday. There is no defined risk for severe weather for the Big Bend and South Georgia at this time, but we will continue to closely monitor that.

Rainfall amounts will depend on the exact track that the center of the low-pressure system takes. With a more northwestward track through the Big Bend, the potential for 3 to 5 inches will be higher. With a track further south and closer to the Tampa Bay area, there is a better potential for 1 to 2 inches. The exact track will become more clear on Friday.

Cooler and drier weather will arrive for the first half of the work week next week. Morning lows will drop back down into the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

