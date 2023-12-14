Fire leaves one Tallahassee mobile home, several vehicles damaged

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fire left one mobile home and several vehicles damaged in Tallahassee early Thursday morning.

Around 3:56 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, Tallahassee Fire Department says they dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 8500 block of Old Woodville Road.

The map below depicts the area of the reported structure fire:

TFD personnel began extinguishing the fire, but TFD says the mobile home was deemed a total loss and several vehicles were damaged.

No injuries were reported on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leon County EMS, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Talquin Electric Cooperative assisted the fire department. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was also called to the scene for further investigation.

With the fire department’s “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign underway, serving as a visual reminder of home fire safety during the holiday, their wreath now displays two red bulbs. Those two red bulbs represent home fires that have taken place in Tallahassee since the campaign’s December 1 kickoff.

The risk of home fires is heightened this time of year, TFD says.

To view TFD’s fire safety information, visit Talgov.com.

