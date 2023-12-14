Florida Department of Education releases annual school grades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education released school grades for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday.

The grades reflect the Sunshine State’s first-in-the-nation transition to using progress monitoring, known as the FAST assessment. The FAST assessment, also known as Florida’s Assessment of Student Thinking, provides parents, teachers and students will “real-time, immediate and actionable data at the beginning, middle and end of the school year to drive student improvement,” according to FLDOE.

View the list below to find out the grade of each local school district:

Lafayette: A

Liberty: A

Wakulla: A

Leon: B

Suwannee: B

Taylor: B

Franklin: C

Hamilton: C

Several local school districts received an “I” for incomplete, meaning those districts did not test enough students, or the state is reviewing the integrity of their test results. Those districts include Gadsden, Jefferson, and Madison counties.

The “incomplete” districts are expected to receive grades once the state ensures their data is accurate.

School grades for the 2022-2023 school year serve as a baseline and carry no negative consequences, according to FLDOE.

The 2022-2023 baseline grades from the FAST assessment will allow schools and districts to make adjustments in instructional practices for improved student results. “I look forward to seeing schools rise to the occasion as they continue to provide Florida students a first-rate education,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr.

To view the full report, visit Fldoe.org.

