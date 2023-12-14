Florida expanded school vouchers experiencing growing pains

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - A record number of students in Florida are going to school with vouchers this year.

This is the first school year vouchers are available to students, no matter their family’s income. The Florida Department of Education said more than 370,000 students are going to private schools under the voucher program.

Step Up for Students, one of the groups in charge of distributing the money to private schools, told a House committee Wednesday it is noticing some hiccups.

Rep. Kevin Chambliss, (D) Homestead, said he appreciates how everyone is working to fix those issues.

“We just want to make sure we are doing everything in our power to educate children and if this is the way they choose to be educated then we have to follow suit and be supportive,” Rep. Chambliss said.

Step Up for Students president Doug Tuthill said some of the problems are because the expansion was so large this year. But he also said there are problems with the law.

“I believe we need to initiate the funding process earlier in the year instead of having the deadline for September 1,” Tuthill said.

Rep. Chambliss said he’s open to making adjustments to the voucher system.

“Kids and families are involved and quite honestly the whole legislature wants to be as helpful as possible,” Rep. Chambliss said.

The legislature did change the vouchers for students with unique abilities during a special session in November. It eliminated the cap on the number of students to eliminate the waiting list.

