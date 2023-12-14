Hurricane Idalia victims struggle with insurance claims post storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For some of our coastal communities, the struggle to find housing has been made even more complicated by mother nature like the damage left behind after Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a category 3 storm.

Many in Taylor County were right in Idalia’s path and lost everything.

Now months later, people are still living with tarped homes or in temporary housing

“I didn’t think I was going to have a house to come back to,” said Taylor County resident Trish Buhler.

Trish Buhler and her family live in a mobile home off a beaten path in Taylor County, her and her family fled to safety as the storm passed.

“As we were trying to make our way back, we heard from neighbors that there was a possibility that there were tornados back here and because my house sits in the middle of everything and there’s no trees around it, I figured I wouldn’t have a house and that the winds would’ve taken it,” Buhler said.

Upon Buhler’s return, it took friends and family two days to cut a path into her property then another day of physical labor to actually reach her home.

“I have a metal roof and part of it was folded backwards and when we finally made entry into the house we took water damage into my master bedroom, my family room and one of the other bedrooms i use for my grandkids when they come and sleep over,” Buhler said.

Then came the next battle with home owners insurance.

Buhler said several people have surveyed the damage but no work has been done.

“To pay your insurance bill and then you literally have to fight tooth and nail just to get them to replace things,” Buhler said. “I’m not looking for upgrades or anything. I just want my roof replaced.”

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said more than 30,00 claims have been filed since the storm.

Most of those claims are closed but some like Buhler’s remain open because they’re more complicated.

“The response at least we’ve seen with Idalia has been swift but again there’s a reason they call these events disasters, not everything is going to be perfect, every time,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

For Buhler, the help can’t come soon enough.

She’s hoping for relief so she can focus on her children’s senior year of high school.

“They shouldn’t have to worry if the house is going to leak or how can they help raise some money to help pay for a roof and that’s what they do,” Buhler said. “They work and they try to help and they shouldn’t have to worry about that.”

Patronis encouraged everyone to visit My Safe Florida Home.

He said the state is offering free windstorm mitigation inspections right now and there’s information on that website.

It helps homeowners pay upgrades that could lower insurance premiums.

State lawmakers just approved more money for the program in November’s special session.

