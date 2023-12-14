Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

LIST: Here are some of the Georgia license plates rejected in 2023

Over 800 personalized license plates were rejected in Georgia this year
Over 800 license plates were rejected in Georgia this year.
Over 800 license plates were rejected in Georgia this year.(MGN Online)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Whether it’s for a newly purchased car, or a car you’ve had for years, your choice of a personalized license plate may not always be guaranteed.

The Georgia Department of Revenue released its list of personalized license plates that did not make it this year. Over 800 plates were rejected.

Here are some of those personalized plates:

Regulation 560-10-22-.02 limits special prestige license plate references, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue. Combinations are not allowed to be manufactured or displayed that fall into one or more of DOR’s prohibited categories.

To learn more on what those prohibited categories are, visit dor.georgia.gov.

View the full list of the rejected license plates below - WARNING, some of the material below may be offensive:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Jacket players celebrate their 49-28 victory over Woodward Academy at Mercedes-Benz...
Thomas County Central stings Woodward Academy, 49-28, wins sixth state championship
Quincy commissioners vote to end city manager investigation, residents raise concerns
Quincy commissioners vote to end city manager investigation, residents raise concerns
The fire took place in the 8500 block of Old Woodville Road early Thursday morning.
Fire leaves one Tallahassee mobile home, several vehicles damaged
The keynote speaker was new football coach DeMario Jones, who spoke on camera with WCTV for...
Godby football’s Demario Jones resigns, taking South Georgia job
Charlie Adelson talks with his attorney moments before he's sentenced inside a Leon County...
Charlie Adelson sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder-for-hire of Dan Markel

Latest News

Contractors struggle to build houses fast enough to meet demand across Florida.
Florida lawmakers trying to solve housing crisis
Patronis encouraged everyone to visit My Safe Florida Home. He said the state is offering free...
Hurricane Idalia victims struggle with insurance claims post storm
Wakulla Co. rental prices soar amid low supply, high demand
Wakulla County rental prices soar amid low supply, high demand
Moldy AC vent
‘Used and swept under the rug:’ College student shares off-campus housing living conditions