LIST: Here are some of the Georgia license plates rejected in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Whether it’s for a newly purchased car, or a car you’ve had for years, your choice of a personalized license plate may not always be guaranteed.

The Georgia Department of Revenue released its list of personalized license plates that did not make it this year. Over 800 plates were rejected.

Here are some of those personalized plates:

Autoplay

Regulation 560-10-22-.02 limits special prestige license plate references, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue. Combinations are not allowed to be manufactured or displayed that fall into one or more of DOR’s prohibited categories.

To learn more on what those prohibited categories are, visit dor.georgia.gov.

View the full list of the rejected license plates below - WARNING, some of the material below may be offensive:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.