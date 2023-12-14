Tell Me Something Good
Monica Schell of Florida High awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’

By Madison Glaser
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV and Envision Credit Union returned to the classroom to honor November’s Teacher of the Month.

Teacher Monica Schell was shocked when we walked into her Kindergarten classroom.

Schell earned the nomination for the care she provided for her students, co-workers and the community that Florida High serves.

Schell’s students, full of excitement, said they love their teacher because she lets them play outside, they get to sing in class and help her out through the day.

She said she’s living out her lifelong dream.

“I have known since kindergarten that I wanted to be a teacher. Whenever I was asked as a kid what I wanted to be when I grew up, I always said teacher, and then I just kept going. I know a lot of people switch up from what they want to do from when they were a kid. I just always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” said Kindergarten teacher Monica Schell.

Schell said she hopes all of her students always feel loved and see her classroom as a safe place for all who enter.

