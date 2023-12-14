Tell Me Something Good
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center

One person dead after car falls off parking deck at Grandview
By WBRC Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A person died Thursday morning when their car fell from the fourth-floor parking deck at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle landed on its roof.

Authorities described the driver as a middle-aged woman. She has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

