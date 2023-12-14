Pregnant Tallahassee couple calls car home after slew of hardships puts them out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For Darren White and his wife Kheri Moorman, a Hyundai has become home.

For many families in the capital city, finding permanent housing can be daunting, from extreme rent rates to a lack of availability. This can all be said for the White family, after a slew of setbacks, they’ve been living out of their car just to survive.

It took a lot for them to come forward with their story, but the couple decided to share in hopes it will open eyes and bring about much-needed change.

“You know my main priority is getting a roof over my pregnant wife and kid’s head. No matter what.”

Before getting to this point White, Moorman and their two children lived in a home on the south side of Tallahassee.

“They used to us being together. Reminds me. My wife and I’d be in a room asleep, my son and my daughters they’d run in there unexpectedly and jump on the bed to wake us up, I might get a slap in the face or something but that’s how I’d start my day,” White said.

But a series of hardships forced their life upside down: the loss of a job, two rounds of battling Covid-19 and now a high-risk pregnancy, as Moorman is expecting a baby. With each stumble, the couple fell behind and out of options.

White and Moorman turned to what they had left: their car.

After finding a safe place for their children to live, the two made the tough transition into living out of their Hyundai Accent.

“Luckily, we do have family. They couldn’t take all of us but they took some of us, and I rather it be the kids and not us. We can fend for ourselves. Our kids can’t,” Moorman said.

Autoplay

Life on the road means getting creative; White juggles three jobs and Moorman is working while pregnant. They stay just off Mahan Road, where they feel safest.

“If you trying to park somewhere else like at a park or anything,” Moorman said. “Cops have told us to move, or we just didn’t feel safe because it would be too dark, and yes my husband is a great protector but if something happens to him, something happens to all of us.”

The couple is scrambling to get caught up financially, but they said they’re having trouble meeting all the criteria to get help from any nonprofits.

“You have to now make three times the rent, you have to have this kind of credit score, you have to have no felonies. If you have kids, you can’t have over this many kids,” Moorman said.

Darren confirmed he was convicted of felony charges in the past, but the father says he’s been working to rebuild his life with his family since 2019. He said it’s times like these that often draw people back into bad situations.

“You’re calling out for help and like my wife mentioned, I’m an ex-felon, and situations like this is what made the system think of this, is what’s going to push him back to the street, push you back to what you came from,” White said.

Kheri said her frustration comes from being ‘in between:’ They are either overqualified or underqualified to receive resources.

“It’s like well, there’s people sleeping out on the floor, you at least have a car. Oh well, there’s people who don’t have a job at all, and both of you have jobs. Some people don’t have family out here. You at least have somewhere for your kids to go.”

With no real solution in sight yet, the two have found one way to stay positive. They know they have each other.

“This is actually strengthening our bond because we’re going through one of the toughest times of our lives, and we’re doing it together,” Moorman said.

Just days before this story aired, the White family said they were hit with another setback: The car they were living in quit running, and now they are relying on friends, family and other means of transportation to get them around.

For now, they are still sleeping in their car. You can help this couple by clicking HERE.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.