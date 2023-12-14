‘The problem is too big for any one entity’: Inside the city’s role in capital city housing development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sounds of cranes and metal fill the streets of Tallahassee from the city’s southside to Killearn. A recent development boom in the capital city aims to quell a housing crisis on fire.

Assistant City Manager Abena Ojetayo drove WCTV’s Chasity Maynard and Sam Thomas around Tallahassee to show us some of the development projects the city is supporting to help residents find homes. The group visited eight affordable housing projects around the capital, some of which were still under construction, to better understand the level of oversight and involvement Tallahassee has in housing development.

What did we learn? The city plays a role in development from start to finish, in varied capacities. Developers can get started by reaching out to the housing and community resilience department, the growth management department and the city and county’s joint planning department.

“So the city tries to have multiple doors to go through, and our goal is that whichever door you go through, you’ll be connected with the right person,” Ojetayo said.

Over the last several years, Tallahassee leaders have put extra effort into enticing more developers to come build low-income and affordable housing here, according to the assistant city manager. They use a ‘toolkit’ of incentives to attract contractors by offering to defer taxes, expediting permits, providing gap financing and negotiating lower tax payments.

Tallahassee has spent over $17 million on affordable housing over the last several years, according to Ojetayo, with around $2 million coming from the state annually and $3 to $4 million coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development each year.

“Our challenge is to leverage our limited resources so that projects can secure multiple millions,” Ojetayo said. “That’s just something we don’t have locally.”

But the process is not always simple. Common roadblocks like inflation drive up prices for construction and materials, she said.

A view of the Orange Avenue in front of the apartments redevelopment project in Tallahassee, Fla., as seen on Nov. 29, 2023. (Chasity Maynard/WCTV)

One example of that is the Orange Avenue redevelopment project. Plans to rebuild the housing authority community started over 7 years ago, but it has been plagued by delays, according to Ojetayo.

Ojetayo says the city of Tallahassee, Leon County and Tallahassee Housing Authority have all contributed financially to support the project. But organizers had to backtrack and secure more funding after the original financing plan fell short due to the skyrocketing price of building, she said.

“These last couple of years have really been unprecedented for everybody along the lines of small developers, contractors locally to the big ones nationally,” she said.

Rising interest rates play a big role, too.

“Something can go from being really well thought out and planned to several weeks later, the math just doesn’t math anymore... And so, we have a huge demand. We have a huge gap in the inventory... It’s almost like a perfect storm.”

But not every development encounters so many problems.

A view of the Altera 3100 Apartments, as seen November 29, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (Chasity Maynard/WCTV)

Gabriel Dejkunchorn lives at one of the city’s recently completed developments, Altera 3100 Apartments. The complex was converted from an abandoned motel into rentals last year.

The 25-year-old moved to Tallahassee from Marianna in hopes of finding more opportunities for work and living. He said he likes where he lives now, but coming to a bigger city didn’t provide as many opportunities as he hoped, and finding work that pays him well enough to live is challenging.

“On paper, I mean I’ve worked a lot of jobs, I have experience in a lot of fields. But as far as actual skills, I don’t really have anything like that,” he said. “You can make plenty of money having licenses in trade by having people work for you just by having a license. I don’t have that license and I don’t have the means to go to school or the ability to go to school right now.”

Ojetayo says part of the solution to the affordable housing crisis is wages. She said lawmakers need to make employers provide livable wages. It’s an issue that’s out of the city’s hands, she said.

“We automatically jump to well we need more affordable units, we need units that are affordable to people earning very low income. Which is not false. But we also need opportunities for people to earn more because everything else is going up.”

Many of the projects currently in the works are expected to wrap up within the next year, including Orange Avenue.

While the city totes ongoing affordable housing projects and development, many residents and even local officials voice frustration with the efforts Tallahassee officials are putting into helping residents through the housing crisis. They say affordable housing needs to be a higher priority. This was her response to those who say Tallahassee should be doing more.

“What I know to be true about what the city does compared to lots of other communities is that we do offer quite a lot of resources and opportunity, but that, they’re right, the problem is too big for any one entity. And so, we are calling out for partners. We’re calling out for folks to join us and to take advantage of the resources to do that. And I think we’re starting to see that change in the private market now.”

