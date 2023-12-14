Quincy commissioners vote to end city manager investigation, residents raise concerns

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Quincy City Manager Rob Nixon spoke with WCTV Wednesday for the first time since his firing of former police chief Tim Ashley in October.

This comes after the city commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday to end the investigation into the city manager’s office. Commissioner Robin Wood and Commissioner Beverly Nash voted against that decision.

Commissioners originally voted to launch an investigation into the Quincy Police Department and into Nixon’s office during a November 14 meeting when Ashley responded to his termination.

Throughout the controversy, commissioners discussed having multiple witnesses testify under oath as part of the investigation. However, Nixon was the only person to publicly provide testimony.

During a special meeting on December 7, Mayor Freida Bass-Prieto questioned how the investigation should move forward, as three commissioners were expected to be called as witnesses.

“I’m pleased that the commission made the decision that they made,” Nixon said. “It does enable us to move forward with other elements of improving how we’re doing work at the city, making sure we’re communicating in a way that’s transparent and accountable.”

He said his decision to fire Ashley was not out of retaliation.

“It’s not a personal situation,” Nixon said.

In the termination letter, Nixon cited, in part, Ashley’s failure to properly manage financial resources and to ensure and maintain a functional work environment.

Nixon said he also gave Ashley the opportunity to resign, as he was aware Ashley intended to run for sheriff in Gadsden County.

WCTV previously reported that sources inside the police department saw the former chief’s firing as retaliation. Concerns were also raised as to why Nixon was driving an unmarked police Chevy Tahoe when he was assigned a Dodge Durango as his city vehicle.

“I needed a larger vehicle because I was really struggling with a medical issue, and it was as simple as that,” the city manager said. “Our policy allows for me to drive a vehicle, and it was an unmarked vehicle that was not being used for law enforcement at the time.”

One resident raised concerns as to why three of the five commissioners voted to end the investigation.

“Why did you stop the investigation?” asked resident Sherrie Taylor. “It looked as if there were some things that commissioners were learning themselves that they did not know. So, I thought from the last one that they would be more compelled — they being the commissioners — to move forward.”

Nixon sat down with WCTV’s Staci Inez for roughly an hour on Wednesday, and WCTV will have more coverage from that interview soon.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.