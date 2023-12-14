Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Starbucks has a new minty holiday drink

Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.
Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado and CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It wouldn’t be the holidays without special holiday drinks and treats from Starbucks.

Starbucks added a new drink to the seasonal lineup on Wednesday called the Merry Mint White Mocha.

The new iced drink consists of espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk, peppermint chocolate cream cold foam and chocolate curls.

It is available for a limited time in the Starbucks app.

Earlier this month, Starbucks announced customers can get 50% off any drink on Thursday throughout December, including any of the new drinks like the Merry Mint White Mocha.

Starbucks is also giving a free 8-ounce hot chocolate with every grande drink order every weekend in December.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Jacket players celebrate their 49-28 victory over Woodward Academy at Mercedes-Benz...
Thomas County Central stings Woodward Academy, 49-28, wins sixth state championship
The keynote speaker was new football coach DeMario Jones, who spoke on camera with WCTV for...
Godby football’s Demario Jones resigns, taking South Georgia job
Florida school deregulation moves forward
Charlie Adelson talks with his attorney moments before he's sentenced inside a Leon County...
Charlie Adelson sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder-for-hire of Dan Markel
The former law enforcement officer of Tallahassee was convicted for crimes against children in...
Former police officer arrested for failing to report internet identifiers, vehicle information amid 2004 sexual offense convictions in Tallahassee

Latest News

Police are shown at the scene of a death investigation. Authorities said an off-duty officer...
Off-duty police officer indicted in death of man he allegedly pushed at a shooting scene
An off-duty officer is accused of pushing a man down and killing him.
GRAPHIC: Family seeks justice for bystander pushed down and killed
Monica Schell of Florida High awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union 'Teacher of the Month'
Monica Schell of Florida High awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’
Monica Schell of Florida High awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union 'Teacher of the Month'