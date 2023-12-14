Tallahassee commissioners name their picks for Charter Review Committee during contentious meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The process to tap a committee to review Tallahassee’s city charter moved a step forward Wednesday, amid a contentious commission meeting.

Among other items, the Charter Review Committee is being established to review how many electors compose the city commission, along with taking a closer look at how much the mayor and commissioners are paid.

Mayor John Dailey and commissioners appointed two members each to the committee during their final commission meeting of the year. The appointees are required to be registered voters in the city of Tallahassee. Here’s how the appointments shook out:

Appointee Appointed By Beth Corum Mayor John Dailey (Seat 4) Jared Willis Mayor John Dailey (Seat 4) Mark Mustian Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson (Seat 2) Sha’ron James Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson (Seat 2) Bugra Demirel Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox (Seat 5) Dr. Elaine Bryant Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox (Seat 5) Dr. Howard Kessler Commissioner Jacqueline “Jack” Porter (Seat 1) Chantelle Dorsey Commissioner Jacqueline “Jack” Porter (Seat 1) Ernie Payne Commissioner Jeremy Matlow (Seat 3) Dr. Bruce Strouble Commissioner Jeremy Matlow (Seat 3)

Committee Concerns

The agenda item prompted a handful of public comments. One speaker raised questions about whether the committee will be too restricted, since it’s been tasked with addressing only four “topics for consideration.”

Speaking after the appointments were announced, commissioner Matlow posed whether the review committee can bring other recommendations to the table, that fall outside of the scope of their four topics. He was told the topics are codified in bylaws, and the committee cannot address a broader set of items unless they are added in by commissioners.

Mayor Dailey also chimed in on that point, adding “if the charter review commission felt strongly enough on a particular topic and unanimously made the statement that ‘this is something we want to address’ and send it before the city commission, yes I think that they should send us their comments.” Dailey reiterated it would then be on commissioners to amend the bylaws for the committee.

Matlow argued that if commissioners themselves have additional items they want the committee to review, “as the board we should direct them to it.” He also indicated he would not support putting pay raises on the ballot if the committee makes a recommendation, pointing to stalled negotiations with the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters union as his reason.

Dianne Wiliams-Cox chimed in on the conversation, saying voters will get the final say, and the long-term timeline may extend past the time the current commissioners serve.

“I would not recommend muddying up what current situations are going on into this process, because we don’t need our community even more confused about where the lines are and where they’re not,” Williams-Cox said.

Familiar Names

Several of the names landing on the list of appointments will be familiar to Tallahassee residents.

Former city commissioner, attorney and author Mark Mustian was appointed by commissioner Richardson. He’s no stranger to the topic of charter review. A Charter Review Committee was tapped in 2009, while Mustian was in office. He now joins the process from the other side.

Williams-Cox’s appointee Bugra Demirel is a well-known developer, and he’s behind the SoMo Walls project. Demirel also sits on the Frenchtown/Southside CRA Advisory Committee.

Sha’ron James is part of the eight-member Downtown Improvement Authority, according to the body’s member webpage.

A link to the committee applications provided as part of the commission agenda item can be found here.

Charter Review Timeline

According to the city, the Charter Review Committee is scheduled for an initial meeting in January 2024.

The agenda item then indicates a tentative date of March 6, 2024 for the CRC to provide its report to the commission. This aligns with the bylaws, which state a report must happen “90 days from appointment.”

At a later time, language may be drafted by the City Attorney to put a Charter amendment on the ballot for voters.

WCTV will continue to follow the process as it moves forward in the new year.

