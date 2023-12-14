Tallahassee woman sentenced in 2021 Grady Co. vehicular homicide case

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has pled guilty to vehicular homicide after a deadly Grady County crash that happened in 2021.

According to District Attorney Joe Mulholland, Jennifer Gallo pled guilty to 1st-degree vehicular homicide. She was sentenced to 10 years to serve in the state system.

The plea and sentencing come after Gallo was traveling down Highway 319 on September 25, 2021, when she hit and killed Nora Cooney in a head-on collision, Mulholland confirmed to WALB. Police said she was drunk with a .12 alcohol level. She was later arrested on December 29, 2021.

Gallo had been previously charged with a DUI in Tallahassee in 2017, according to WCTV. The charge was later dismissed.

“This was a really tragic situation for everyone. I mean this young lady was a Florida State student. Had her whole life ahead of her and now she’s going to spend 10 years in prison, be a convicted felon and obviously her dreams of being a veterinarian have pretty much ended. And on the other side you have a family that lost a daughter or a sister. And through a tragic act two families’ lives have been forever impacted.” Mulholland said.

