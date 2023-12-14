Thomasville residents reflect on Victorian Christmas history during 37th annual event

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s 37th annual Victorian Christmas brings in over 30,000 visitors with over 70 attractions and vendors for them to see.

The two-day historic event that started in 1986. The event was created by the Downtown Thomasville merchants.

“What started out as just a holiday tradition of enjoying Christmas time in Downtown Thomasville has become such a tourist attraction. All of our merchants, vendors, anyone working this event will be dressed in authentic Victorian Christmas timeframe clothing which is very exciting,” April Norton, City of Thomasville managing director of marketing and public relations. “It adds to just the meaning of this event and the timeframe we’re bringing this back to. But it also provides just a modern shopping and dining experience in Downtown Thomasville.”

Emphriam Rotter, Thomasville History Center Curator, what seems to look like a fun family event is a Victorian Era brought back to life. That era happened in Thomasville from roughly 1875 to 1900.

“Within the history community here we refer to it as the resort era but it also matches up with the late Victorian era. This is when Thomasville was an incredibly popular winter resort and being a winter resort, we had people from not just all over the country but really all over the world coming to Thomasville,” he said.

That history has been embraced by so many residents including Debra Smith. She hosts the Taste of Thomasville food tour which allows people to taste the many foods of Thomasville while they learn about Victorian history.

“Well, we just want to make sure that people understand how important the Victorian era was to Thomasville and how important those years (were) between 1870 and 1900. It’s when Thomasville became that thriving historical town,” she said.

That history is something that will be shared with the many generations to come.

“It really gives a sense that you are participating in a different time, different event in which you almost going through time and so it’s really fantastic,” Rotter said.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and goes on until 9 p.m.

