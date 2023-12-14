Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed money from their bosses in back wages.

This is money that hard-working Georgians have already worked for.

Back pay is the difference between what an employee was paid and what they actually earned.

In Georgia, the U.S. Department of Labor says more than 7,000 people are owed wages they never got, totaling over $2.2 million.

In Atlanta, nearly a thousand people are owed back pay, adding up to more than $350,000.

Other cities like Alpharetta, Buford and Decatur have claims in the tens of thousands.

This could be things like overtime or not being paid the correct wage.

The U.S. Department of Labor has a whole division to find these cases and investigate and track down people who are owed money.

You can check if you are owed wages.

That money is held for three years as the U.S. Department of Labor works to find people.

To find out if you are owed back wages, click here. While on the website, you can start by searching for the name of your employer and then followed by your information.

